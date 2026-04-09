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Venezuela police tear-gas protesters demanding salary rises

By AFP | Apr. 9, 2026
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Opponents to the government of Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez confront the police as they demonstrate in demand of salary and pension raises in Caracas on April 9, 2026. [AFP]

Venezuelan police fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse around 2,000 protesters who marched towards the presidential palace to demand salary and pension increases, AFP reporters saw.

In a sign that the fear that gripped Venezuelan society under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro has begun to subside, the protesters chanted "Yes, we can!" as they pressed long-standing demands for increases to wages so low that many struggle to survive.

Others shouted "Let's go to Miraflores!" referring to the presidential palace in the center of Caracas.

Dozens of riot police with helmets and shields attempted to drive back the protesters as they made their way through central Caracas, a few kilometers from the presidential palace.

The clashes reflect growing anger in Venezuela over the perceived failure of acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced Maduro after his overthrow in January, to address a cost-of-living crisis.

On Wednesday, she went on television to announce an increase in wages on May 1 but did not disclose the amount.

The monthly minimum wage in Venezuela is 130 bolivars (US$0.27), unchanged since 2022, and roughly 330 times lower than the UN poverty line of $3 a day.

While public sector wages can reach around $150 with government bonuses, they remain a fraction of the $645 that, according to various estimates, families need to cover their basic food needs in the face of annual inflation of over 600 percent.

The protesters demanded increases to baseline salaries and not just to their bonuses, which have been increased in the past even as wages remained stagnant.

"Enough of this deception about salary increases. They want to pass off our government bonuses as a salary. That is completely unheard of," Mauricio Ramos, a 71-year-old retiree, told AFP.

Rodriguez, who succeeded former leader Nicolas Maduro after his capture by US forces in a January 3 raid, has advocated a "responsible" increase in salaries that does not cause a spike in inflation.

The former vice president received the nod from US President Donald Trump to succeed Maduro, provided she gave Washington access to Venezuelan oil.

Under pressure from Washington to ease repression, she has pushed through several major economic reforms, as well as an amnesty for political prisoners.

But she faces growing impatience from Venezuelans struggling to pay for food, medicine and other basics.

Thursday's protest was the biggest anti-government demonstration since August 2024, as Venezuelans showing growing assertiveness after largely refraining from protesting over the past two years following successive crackdowns on dissenters.

The August 2024 protests, which followed Maduro's disputed claim of victory in August 2024 presidential elections, were brutally repressed. 

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Venezuelan Protests Nicolas Maduro President Delcy Rodriguez President Donald Trump
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