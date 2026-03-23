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Pilot, co-pilot killed in LaGuardia runway collision

By AFP | Mar. 23, 2026
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13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries. [Angela Weiss, AFP]

The pilot and co-pilot of an aircraft that struck a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport were killed in the collision, US media, including CNN and NBC reported Monday.

Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, broadcaster ABC reported, citing officials briefed on the situation.

Separately, the fire department said it had "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle" on runway four.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, saying there was a "high" likelihood it would be extended.

Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said an Air Canada Express plane had "collided with an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle" while landing.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner, had departed from Montreal, the platform said.

It "was rolling down the runway when it struck" the vehicle as it crossed its path, according to FlightRadar24.

Unverified social media images showed an Air Canada aircraft with a badly damaged nose and cockpit area apparently on a runway at night, with emergency vehicles nearby.

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