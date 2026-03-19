×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

China not planning to invade Taiwan in 2027, US intel report

By AFP | Mar. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth exit Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base to attend a dignified transfer solemn event in Dover, Delaware, on March 18, 2026. [AFP]

China does not currently plan to invade Taiwan in 2027 but seeks to take control of the self-ruled island without force, said an annual US intelligence report, which drew ire from Beijing on Thursday.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize the island, stepping up military pressure and drills in recent years.

The intelligence community "assesses that Chinese leaders do not currently plan to execute an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, nor do they have a fixed timeline for achieving unification," said its Annual Threat Assessment report on Wednesday.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded Thursday that "the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair" and urged the United States to "speak and act cautiously" on island.

"The US should... correct their understanding of China, and stop hyping up the China threat theory," he told a press conference, in response to a question about the report.

Last year US officials at the Department of Defense had flagged 2027 as a possible timeline for an attack.

But the intelligence community has now offered a more measured analysis of the situation.

"In 2026, Beijing probably will continue seeking to set the conditions for eventual unification with Taiwan short of conflict," the report said.

But it cautioned that Chinese officials recognize that an amphibious invasion of Taiwan "would be extremely challenging and carry a high risk of failure, especially in the event of US intervention."

The report's authors said China publicly insists "unification with Taiwan is required to achieve its goal of 'national rejuvenation' by 2049", a much longer potential timeline to achieve its goals.

Beijing would consider a range of factors in any decision to invade Taiwan, it said, including its military readiness, the island's politics and whether or not Washington would intervene on Taiwan's behalf.

Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, but is the island territory's main military backer -- although the tone of that support has softened slightly under US President Donald Trump. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

China invasion on Taiwan China foreign policy US Department of Defense
.

Latest Stories

Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Smart Harvest
By Osinde Obare
2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved