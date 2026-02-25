×
Inside the Mexican resort that was the final hideout of 'El Mencho'

By AFP | Feb. 25, 2026
An aerial view of the coastline of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, on February 24, 2026. [AFP]

The roar of machine guns and drone of helicopters shook the luxurious resort where Mexico's most-wanted cartel boss hid on Sunday, plunging tourists enjoying the picturesque western Mexican town of Tapalpa into panic.

Nemesio Oseguera, the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader known as "El Mencho," attempted to flee the audacious Mexican military operation in the mountainous area of the Jalisco state but was wounded during the escape and died while in transport to a hospital.

"It was terrifying... you could hear machine guns firing from the ground into the air and from the air to the ground," a tourist who arrived at the resort the night before the operation told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity for his safety.

The gunfire erupted around dawn.

"It gradually increased, and then the weapons were loud," the man said, estimating the shootout lasted a couple of hours.

Tourists who rented the exclusive cabins were allowed to leave on Tuesday, following an initial request from the mayor's office on Sunday to shelter in place.

Oseguera had his last date in the cabin resort with a girlfriend, who officials say was key to tracking the drug lord.

He had maintained a low profile at the Tapalpa Country Club, according to AFP interviews.

"I didn't know there were people like that (here)," said one young domestic worker who lives in the area, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

But a tourist, who also asked not to be identified, said he had heard that the drug lord "was in this region."

He said he imagined what might happen if they tried to arrest the cartel boss.

"It was a very tense moment," he said of the violence, which involved a firefight between government special forces and the cartel's security detail.

Authorities on Tuesday prevented people from approaching the scene of the battle.

The drug lord's two-story stone resort house, which displayed large religious images on the exterior, was surrounded by hundreds of shell casings and an abandoned Jeep with its doors open, according to residents.

Mexican media outlets published images of the cabin's luxurious interior, showing furniture with open drawers and unmade beds.

A table with religious images and candles, a handwritten prayer and medication for the kidney problems that had reportedly plagued Oseguera for years could also be seen.

Oseguera's killing made Tapalpa, a town known for its scenic charm and ecotourism activities, the epicenter of a wave of retaliation from the CJNG that spread to 20 of Mexico's 32 states.

"They were burning cars and buses on the outskirts of Tapalpa," the domestic worker recalled.

By Tuesday, the town was desolate.

Tourists, who usually spend weekends in this wooded retreat, began to head home. 

