×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Russia confirms ban on WhatsApp, says it failed to abide by law

By AFP | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Russia has blocked the popular messaging service WhatsApp over its failure to comply with local legislation. [iStockphoto]

Russia has blocked the popular messaging service WhatsApp over its failure to comply with local legislation, the Kremlin said Thursday, urging its 100 million Russian users to switch to a domestic alternative.

Moscow has for months been trying to shift Russian users onto Max, a domestic messaging service that lacks end-to-end encryption and that activists have called a potential tool for surveillance.

"As for the blocking of WhatsApp ... such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the decision was due to WhatsApp's "reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law".

"Max is an accessible alternative, a developing messenger, a national messenger. And it is an alternative available on the market for citizens," he said.

WhatsApp, owned by US social media giant Meta, said Wednesday that it believed Russia was attempting to fully block the service in a bid to force users onto Max.

"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," it said.

Critics and rights campaigners say the restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to ramp up control and surveillance over internet use in Russia.

Russia's internet watchdog said Tuesday it would slap "phased restrictions" on the Telegram messaging platform, which it also accused of not complying with local legislation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ban On WhatsApp Russia WhatsApp Ban Russia Bans Whatsapp
.

Latest Stories

How engineer Carol Koech is lighting up Africa's energy future
How engineer Carol Koech is lighting up Africa's energy future
Africa
By Maryann Muganda
16 mins ago
Churches asked to reject inducements from politicians to regain voice
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
22 mins ago
Court stops Edwin Sifuna's removal as ODM secretary general
Politics
By Nancy Gitonga
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kasipul MP was trailed, shot by killers
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and Lenox Sengre 2 hrs ago
How Kasipul MP was trailed, shot by killers
How ODM has mortgaged its independence by removing Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 7 hrs ago
How ODM has mortgaged its independence by removing Sifuna
Why SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Why SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad
Loan, auction and eviction: Bitter plot fight threatens woman's home
By Julius Chepkwony 7 hrs ago
Loan, auction and eviction: Bitter plot fight threatens woman's home
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved