×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

WhatsApp accuses Russia of attempt to fully block app

By AFP | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A phone displaying the WhatsApp messaging application. 

WhatsApp said Wednesday that Russia "attempted to fully block" the messaging app in the country to push users to a competing state-controlled service, potentially affecting 100 million people.

Moscow has been trying to nudge Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

It has threatened a host of internet platforms with forced slowdowns or outright bans if they do not comply with Russian laws, including those requiring data on Russian users to be stored inside the country.

"Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app," WhatsApp posted on X.

"Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia," WhatsApp added.

"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

Critics and rights campaigners say the Russian restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to ramp up control and surveillance over internet use in  Russia, amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent during the Ukraine offensive.

That latest developments came after Russia's internet watchdog said Tuesday it would slap "phased restrictions" on the Telegram messaging platform, which it said had not complied with the laws.

 

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

WhatsApp Russia WhatsApp blockage Kremlin State Control
.

Latest Stories

Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji
12 mins ago
WhatsApp accuses Russia of attempt to block app
World
By AFP
28 mins ago
Why private developers are racing to hit 260,000 homes target
Real Estate
By Amos Kiarie
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 12 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
How ODM has mortgaged its independence by removing Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 1 hr ago
How ODM has mortgaged its independence by removing Sifuna
Loan, auction and eviction: Bitter plot fight threatens woman's home
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Loan, auction and eviction: Bitter plot fight threatens woman's home
City Hall betrayal: How Sonko's troubles are hanging over Sakaja
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 1 hr ago
City Hall betrayal: How Sonko's troubles are hanging over Sakaja
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved