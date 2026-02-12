WhatsApp accuses Russia of attempt to fully block app

Audio By Vocalize

A phone displaying the WhatsApp messaging application.

WhatsApp said Wednesday that Russia "attempted to fully block" the messaging app in the country to push users to a competing state-controlled service, potentially affecting 100 million people.

Moscow has been trying to nudge Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

It has threatened a host of internet platforms with forced slowdowns or outright bans if they do not comply with Russian laws, including those requiring data on Russian users to be stored inside the country.

"Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app," WhatsApp posted on X.

"Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia," WhatsApp added.

"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

Critics and rights campaigners say the Russian restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to ramp up control and surveillance over internet use in Russia, amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent during the Ukraine offensive.

That latest developments came after Russia's internet watchdog said Tuesday it would slap "phased restrictions" on the Telegram messaging platform, which it said had not complied with the laws.