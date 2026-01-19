×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Risking death, Indians mess with the bull at annual festival

By AFP | Jan. 19, 2026
Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming 'Jallikattu' festival in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on January 16, 2026.[AFP]

A construction worker by trade, Saravanan B waited all year to celebrate his true passion daring bare-hands bullfighting that has never gone out of fashion in India's south.

Known as jallikattu, the centuries-old tradition is kept alive  at annual harvest festivals in India's Tamil Nadu state, despite regular injuries and even deaths as a result of the often dangerous sport.

To Saravanan, 31, running and wrestling with the bulls is simply a way of life.

"I grew up watching it" and developed "an interest in becoming a jallikattu fighter from a very young age", he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

That fascination has never faded, and at age 18 he joined the ranks of the muscular men he grew up idolising, tackling raging bulls head-on.

At the Pongal harvest festival held last week in his village near Tamil Nadu's Madurai city, Saravanan said he was fighting bulls "purely for my enjoyment" and not for the prize money.

"Usually, whatever prize I get, I give it to others," he said.

The event has remained popular even after dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured over the years, and despite persistent allegations of animal cruelty and repeated legal challenges.

Critics claim organisers feed bulls alcohol, throw chilli powder into their eyes to provoke panic, or sharpen their horns with glass.

There have also been reports of animals being seriously injured or dying during these contests.

Organisers strongly deny these accusations, saying strict rules govern the events and insisting jallikattu is an essential part of Tamil culture.

Saravanan rejects the claims that it is cruel.

"People who don't understand jallikattu may feel it is hurting the bull" but "I always see the bull as my friend. I never hurt the bull," he said.

He bears more than one scar, but to him the risks are worth the joy and pride of taking part.

"I got several injuries during bullfighting," he said. "I have many marks on my body."

Saravanan follows a strict exercise routine and avoids smoking or drinking to stay fit, training with bulls at least twice a week.

Others share his passion, too including his fiancee who "likes jallikattu fighters", he said.

"This is one of the main reasons for our marriage."

Compared to some other sports, jallikattu prize pots are quite modest.

"But for a bullfighter, winning... is a matter of pride," said Saravanan.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Annual Festival Saravanan B Wrestling India
.

Latest Stories

ASAP Rocky ends eight-year wait with star-studded album 'Don't be dumb'
ASAP Rocky ends eight-year wait with star-studded album 'Don't be dumb'
Entertainment
By Joan Oyiela
36 mins ago
Nanu wins Nakuru Captain's 2025 Prize in style
Sports
By Mose Sammy
38 mins ago
NYS and KDF win as first leg of Kenya Cup action ends at Nyayo
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Winnie Odinga: Raila's ODM can't be led by sellouts
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Winnie Odinga: Raila's ODM can't be led by sellouts
ODM rift: Winnie Odinga storms back as Oburu is forced to attend two meetings
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 4 hrs ago
ODM rift: Winnie Odinga storms back as Oburu is forced to attend two meetings
Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing NADCO report
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing NADCO report
Wombs for hire: Inside the dark business of surrogacy
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
Wombs for hire: Inside the dark business of surrogacy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved