UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

By AFP | Nov. 18, 2025
A poor child begging. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

The UN's World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.

"Declines in global humanitarian funding are forcing WFP to prioritise food assistance to roughly one third of those in need," targeting 110 million of the most vulnerable, it said in a statement.

That would cost $13 billion, the agency estimated -- but warned that "current funding forecasts indicate WFP may only receive close to half that goal".

The WFP's largest donor is the United States which, under President Donald Trump, has cut foreign aid, including to UN agencies. Other big donors, including some European nations, have also shrunk their humanitarian budgets.

The 318 million people facing acute hunger is more than double the figure recorded in 2019, as conflict, extreme weather and economic instability have taken their toll, the WFP said.

UN agencies this year declared famine in Gaza and parts of Sudan, something that WFP executive director Cindy McCain called "completely unacceptable in the 21st century".

In a foreword to the WFP's 2026 Global Outlook report, she said the world's response "remains slow, fragmented and underfunded".

"Global aid now covers less than half of total needs, with steep reductions in food assistance. Almost all operations have had to cut food and cash, and prioritise which vulnerable group receive help," she wrote.

"At the same time, attacks on aid workers have surged, revealing a growing disregard for international humanitarian law."

For those facing hunger in 2026, 41 million people are classified as facing emergency or worse levels.

Last week, both UN food agencies -- WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) -- warned of 16 "hunger hotspots" around the globe, from Haiti to South Sudan, saying that funding shortfalls were worsening already dire conditions.

In a joint report, the agencies said that they had so far received only $10.5 billion out of a required $29 billion to help those at risk.

