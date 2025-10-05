×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

By AFP | Oct. 5, 2025
Ukrainian rescuers work among the rubble at the site of an air attack in Lapaivka, Lviv region. [Stringer/AFP]

Intense Russian strikes Sunday on Ukraine killed five people in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Lviv in the west and badly damaged energy infrastructure, severing power supplies to tens of thousands.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as the weather chills.

"This Sunday night, Russia launched yet another barrage of missiles and drones against the people of Ukraine, targeting the Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernigiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Lviv has been the area that the Russian military has targeted less since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022 as it is far from the front line.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"In Lviv, four people were killed and four others injured. In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 injured after Russia targeted residential areas with drones and aerial bombs. Across all affected areas, residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged."

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said the four killed in Lviv were from the same family and included a teenaged girl.

There were widespread power outages in the city as energy equipment was damaged, the service provider said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight attack saw over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones fired at his country.

"The Russians once again targeted our infrastructure -– everything that ensures normal life for our people. We need more protection and faster implementation of all defence agreements, especially on air defence, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning," he said Sunday.

A nationwide air alert was in place across Ukraine as of 4:09 am (0109 GMT).

Poland's armed forces meanwhile said on X that they had mobilised planes and put ground defences on high alert to secure the country's airspace, especially in areas close to Ukraine.

The mayor of Lviv, a western Ukrainian city near the border with Poland, said public transport routes were not operating due to a "massive enemy attack".

Public transport in Ivano-Frankivsk, another western city, would "start running later than usual" on Sunday, its mayor said.

Fedorov said on Sunday that Russia's overnight attack left "more than 73,000 consumers... without electricity" in Zaporizhzhia, and the Lviv mayor said part of the city had no power.

This week, Moscow launched its largest-ever strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, while strikes on Saturday cut off power to around 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War President Volodymyr Zelensky Lapaivka Lviv Region
.

Latest Stories

Maasai culture in spotlight as Ole Munke launches 'Beautiful Burdens'
Maasai culture in spotlight as Ole Munke launches 'Beautiful Burdens'
Rift Valley
By George Sayagie
3 mins ago
Natembeya calls for stringent laws to curb road accidents
Western
By Osinde Obare
10 mins ago
Police intercept cannabis on a Lamu-bound bus
Coast
By Mate Tongola
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto: Kenya's leaders have failed to deliver prosperity since independence
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Ruto: Kenya's leaders have failed to deliver prosperity since independence
Will Gachagua's new ally turn the tables in Magarini by-election?
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Will Gachagua's new ally turn the tables in Magarini by-election?
Unearthing my family's hidden past in Embu
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Unearthing my family's hidden past in Embu
How I regained my life purpose while studying abroad
By Dorcas Mbugua 3 hrs ago
How I regained my life purpose while studying abroad
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved