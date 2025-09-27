Iran president says would support ceasefire for Gaza

Caption

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, whose government has championed Hamas, said Friday he backed any ceasefire in Gaza after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism for a deal.

"Any agreement that can stop this tragedy, that can save lives and stop women and children suffering from hunger, we would support wholeheartedly," Pezeshkian told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Pezeshkian voiced horror over Israel's relentless campaign in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

"How can human beings behave like this?" he said. "I am a doctor and even some images I cannot see."

But he denied Iranian responsibility for the October 7 attacks, saying without offering evidence that Israeli intelligence could have known ahead of time about the assault.