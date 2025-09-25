×
France's ex-President Sarkozy given 5-year sentence, must go to prison

By AFP | Sep. 25, 2025

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy after the verdict in his trial for illegal campaign financing from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential bid, at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse in Paris, on September 25, 2025. [AFP]

A Paris court on Thursday sentenced former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to five years and ordered him to go to prison after finding him guilty of criminal conspiracy over accusations the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi helped fund his victorious 2007 presidential run.

The court ordered that Sarkozy should be placed in custody at a later date, with prosecutors given one month to inform the former head of state when he should go to prison.

Even if Sarkozy, 70, appeals the verdict this measure will remain in force. Should he go to prison, he will be the first president in the history of modern France to be jailed.

He was also fined 100,000 euros ($117,000) and banned from holding public office.

Sarkozy has been convicted already in two separate trials but always avoided jail, in one case serving his sentence with an electronic tag which has now been removed.

As well as appealing, Sarkozy could also request parole on the grounds of his age.

The presiding judge, Nathalie Gavarino, said the offences were of "exceptional gravity" and "likely to undermine the confidence of citizens."

Another defendant in the trial, Alexandre Djouhri, who is accused of being the intermediary in the scheme was sentenced to six years and ordered to be placed immediately under arrest.

Sarkozy's right-hand-man Claude Gueant and ex-minister Brice Hortefeux were ordered to serve six and two years respectively. Hortefeux, 67, will be able to serve is term with an electronic tag while Gueant, 80, will not go to prison due to the state of his health.

The court earlier convicted Sarkozy on charges of criminal conspiracy but acquitted him of corruption and accepting illegal campaign financing.

It also said there was no proof that money from the Libyan Kadhafi was ultimately used in his campaign. 

