Vienna forum pushes global nuclear agenda

From left: Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority Chairman Edick Anyanga, PS for Science, Research and Innovation Abdulrazak, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and other officials in Vienna on September 16, 2025. [Mark Oloo, Standard]

Robust resolutions are expected this week as the 69th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference enters a crucial phase in Vienna, Austria.

The week-long conference, which began on Monday and concludes on Friday, has brought together representatives from the Agency’s 180 member states.

The annual gathering aims to advance global cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, set strategic priorities for the coming year, and adopt key resolutions to guide nuclear policy and safety standards worldwide.

The annual forum also seeks the promoting nuclear safety and security, advancing nuclear applications in areas such as health, energy, and agriculture, and strengthening nuclear regulatory framework to ensure responsible development and use of nuclear technologies.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addressed the delegates, highlighting the Agency’s support for Member States in leveraging nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes. He outlined the IAEA’s achievements over the past year and reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation.

“The Agency has made significant progress across its flagship initiatives, advancing nuclear technologies to tackle global challenges in health, food security, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience,” Mr. Grossi told delegates.

Kenya’s delegation includes Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Abdulrazak Shaukat, Ambassador to Vienna Maurice Makoloo, Principal Secretary for Cabinet Affairs Idris Dakota, Principal Secretary for Agriculture Paul Ronoh, Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Chairman Edick Anyanga, and Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) CEO Justus Wabuyabo.

The Kenyan delegation has held several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the conference. On Tuesday, the team met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright amid growing interest in nuclear cooperation. Kenya is aiming to begin construction of its first nuclear power plant by 2029.

Secretary Wright reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Kenya, particularly in strengthening its nuclear regulatory capacity and promoting peaceful nuclear applications across sectors such as energy, health, agriculture, and national security.

He also announced plans for a US delegation to visit Kenya next year to assess progress in its nuclear energy programme. Meanwhile, the government has assured stakeholders that robust regulatory frameworks are being put in place as the country prepares to enter the nuclear power space.

Speaking in Vienna, KNRA chairman Edick Anyanga said safety remains the regulator’s top priority. “As a regulator, we are leaving nothing to chance. We are ready and willing to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure our regulatory environment meets international standards,” he said.

“As an embarking country, we understand the many questions and concerns that may arise. We want to assure the public that protecting lives and the environment is our highest priority,” he added.

The IAEA General Conference continues to serve as a vital platform for global dialogue, knowledge exchange, and cooperation in the safe and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology. IAEA is a UN affiliate and the global nuclear watchdog.