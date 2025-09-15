Qatar PM urges world to reject 'double standards' and punish Israel

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (right) and Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, on September 14, 2025, on the sidelines of the 2025 Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit. [AFP]

Qatar's prime minister urged the international community on Sunday to reject "double standards" and hold Israel accountable, speaking on the eve of an emergency summit called in response to an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas members in Doha.

The deadly attack -- carried out by one US ally on the territory of another -- sparked a wave of criticism, including a rebuke from President Donald Trump, who nonetheless dispatched Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel in a show of support.

Monday's emergency gathering of Arab and Islamic leaders will serve as a pointed show of unity among Gulf countries and seek to pile more pressure on Israel, which is already facing mounting calls to bring an end to the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed," Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a preparatory meeting on Sunday, adding Israel's "war of extermination" in Gaza would not succeed.

"What is encouraging Israel to continue... is the silence, the inability of the international community to hold it accountable."

Among the leaders expected at Monday's summit are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived in Doha on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, will attend the gathering.

According to Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, Monday's meeting will consider "a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar".

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the question of Israel's behaviour "is no longer just a Palestine-Israel issue".

"The biggest problem right now is Israeli expansionism in the region," he said.

"Arab and Islamic countries must come together and find a solution based on this newly defined problem."

Elham Fakhro, a fellow of Harvard's Middle East Initiative, said she expected Gulf states to "use the summit to call on Washington to rein in Israel".

"They will also seek stronger US security guarantees, on the basis that Israel's actions expose the inadequacy of current assurances and have undermined US credibility as a security partner," she added.

Middle East lecturer Karim Bitar, of Paris's Sciences Po University, called the gathering a "litmus test" for Arab and Muslim leaders, saying many of their constituents were "sick and tired of the old-style communiques".

"What they are expecting today is that these countries... send a very important signal not only to Israel but also to the United States that time has come for the international community to stop giving this blank check to Israel," he said.

Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region, and plays a key mediation role in the Israel-Hamas war, alongside the United States and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed had dinner on Friday with President Trump while visiting the United States.

Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim said the militant movement, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war, hoped the summit would produce "a decisive and unified Arab-Islamic position."