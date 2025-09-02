Xinhua Commentary: Unyielding courage drives China forward

A set of floral installation at Jianguomen in Beijing, China, August 26, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War and the World Anti-Fascist War. [Xinhua]

By examining history, one can obtain insight into the future. Commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War is a good time to reflect on the past and gain strength to carry forward present endeavors.

In 1936, American journalist Edgar Snow took a picture in northwest China: on the dusty Loess Plateau, a young Red Army soldier stood upright, holding a bugle to his lips. That image, symbolizing a rallying call for the nation to unite and fight Japanese aggressors, conveyed to the world a message of unyielding resistance from the East.

Through the arduous and heroic War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression from 1931 to 1945, a great spirit of resistance was formed. The Chinese people demonstrated to the world the patriotism that every citizen has a responsibility for the nation's future, the national integrity of being ready to die and never yielding, the heroic spirit of not fearing violence and fighting to the end, and the indomitable and tenacious belief in victory.

When American journalist Agnes Smedley asked General Yang Hucheng in the 1930s if China could truly resist Japan's tanks and bombers, Yang gave an unwavering answer: "They may have more planes and tanks. But we know we must fight. And when the will is firm, the strength follows."

Over the 14 grueling years, a nation with limited military and economic resources stood its ground and ultimately prevailed.

Since the Opium War in 1840, China had been the constant target of invasions and bullying from foreign powers. Victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression marks Chinese people's first complete victory in national liberation and a historic turning point for the Chinese nation -- from the depths of crisis in modern times to the path of great rejuvenation. Its people are no longer a pile of "loose sand," but a people of national pride and unity.

The spirit behind the victory is an invaluable asset for the Chinese people. It has inspired and will continue to inspire Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles in their pursuit of modernization and national rejuvenation.

It is with this spirit that the country established a complete industrial system after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. It is with this spirit that China eliminated absolute poverty and lifted nearly 800 million people out of poverty in 40 years since the reform and opening up in the late 1970s. It is with this spirit that China achieved the feat of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability and became the world's second-largest economy.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, has no precedent to follow on its path to modernization. When Western observers ask how the Communist Party of China consistently gets things done, the answer is that it is the result of the enduring resolve, unity and perseverance of generations who have embraced self-reliance and sacrifice, and who have had unshakable faith in the power of collective will.

China is in a critical stage of realizing its national rejuvenation, during which internal and external difficulties and challenges remain. It has yet to realize complete national reunification.

Externally, the world is undergoing profound changes with tariff and trade wars disrupting global economic order and unilateral bullying challenging multilateral mechanisms. Certain countries are attempting to contain China's development.

The greater the external pressure, the more important it is to harness spiritual strength. These challenges and difficulties will inspire the Chinese people to carry forward the unyielding courage, strengthen their conviction and confidence, confront problems head-on and manage their country's own affairs well.

The victory 80 years ago has since proved a truth time and again: never underestimate China's potential, resilience and strength.