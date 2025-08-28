Florida to carry out its 11th execution of 2025

This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections and obtained on August 28, 2025, shows death row inmate Curtis Windom. (Photo by HANDOUT / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP)

A man convicted of the 1992 murders of three people is to be put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday in the 11th execution in the southern US state this year.

Curtis Windom, 59, was sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend Valerie Davis, her mother Mary Lubin, and Johnnie Lee, a man who allegedly owed him a gambling debt.

The execution is to be carried out at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) at the Florida State Prison.

There have been 29 executions in the United States in 2025, the most since 2014, when a total of 35 inmates were put to death.

Florida has carried out the most executions -- 10 -- followed by South Carolina and Texas with four each.

Twenty-four of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, two by firing squad and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others -- California, Oregon and Pennsylvania -- have moratoriums in place.

President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment, and on his first day in office called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."

Trump said earlier this week that he would seek the death penalty for murders in Washington as part of a crackdown on crime in the nation's capital.