×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Israeli forces seize nearly $450,000 in West Bank raid

By AFP | Aug. 27, 2025

Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on August 26, 2025. [AFP]

Israeli police said Wednesday that security forces seized roughly 1.5 million shekels ($447,000) of "terror funds" during a raid in the occupied West Bank a day earlier.

Israeli forces targeted a currency exchange in Ramallah on Tuesday, leaving dozens of Palestinians wounded, according to the Red Crescent.

Israel carries out frequent raids across the West Bank, where tensions have remained high throughout the Gaza war, but incursions into central Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, are relatively rare.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A statement from a police spokesman on Wednesday said Israeli border police and the military "raided a money exchange business in the heart of Ramallah that was used to transfer funds to the Hamas terror organisation".

"Forces seized significant sums of money in both foreign and local currencies, with a total value of approximately 1,528,832 shekels, including US dollars, Jordanian dinars, euros, and other foreign currencies," the statement said.

"Nine wanted suspects accused of involvement in terror activity were arrested and taken, together with the seized evidence, for investigation," it added.

Since the start of the Gaza war, sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, Israeli raids on Palestinian population centres in the West Bank, particularly in the territory's north, have intensified.

Previous Israeli operations, earlier this year and in December 2023, have similarly targeted currency exchange offices in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Israeli troops or settlers in the occupied West Bank have killed at least 972 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, since the beginning of the Gaza war, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Authority figures.

In the same period, at least 36 Israelis, both civilians and security forces, have been killed in attacks or during military operations in the territory, according to Israeli figures. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

West Bank Israeli Forces Gaza War Hamas
.

Latest Stories

Two-Time DP World Tour champion Porteous to feature in Sunshine Tour Kigali leg
Two-Time DP World Tour champion Porteous to feature in Sunshine Tour Kigali leg
Golf
By Standard Sports
52 mins ago
Senate remains weak 15 years after constitution, says Otiende Amollo
Politics
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
Mutai impeachment: Ex-CEC sent millions to governor only to be sacked via social media
Rift Valley
By David Njaaga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How 1969 error cost Prisons and residents Sh9b land in Kitale
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
How 1969 error cost Prisons and residents Sh9b land in Kitale
How Ruto fought the Constitution but became its biggest beneficiary
By Ndungu Gachane 10 hrs ago
How Ruto fought the Constitution but became its biggest beneficiary
Revealed: How Ruto is splashing millions on US lobbyists to save face
By Francis Ontomwa 13 hrs ago
Revealed: How Ruto is splashing millions on US lobbyists to save face
Pressure mounts on Duale to take responsibility over SHA fraud
By Mercy Kahenda 13 hrs ago
Pressure mounts on Duale to take responsibility over SHA fraud
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved