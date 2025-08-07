World leaders, envoys mourn Ghana ministers killed in plane crash

Wreckage of Ghana military helicopter that crashed in Ashanti region.

Several countries and world leaders have joined Ghana in mourning the demise of two ministers and six top officials in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

Messages of sympathy have poured in from across the world to the president and citizens of Ghana.

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that the loss is not only Ghana’s but also Africa’s.

“The loss of these dedicated leaders is not only a tragedy for Ghana but for the African continent as a whole. Their untimely passing leaves a void in public service and leadership that will be deeply mourned.”

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina called the tragedy “devastating” and offered comfort to the families, President John Mahama, and the people of Ghana.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan described the two ministers as “committed public servants” who died in service to their country, and expressed hope that their legacy would inspire future generations.

“They were committed public servants who gave their lives in service to their country. Their passing leaves a painful void in the hearts of many,” he wrote on X.

The UK, Canada, and Morocco have also sent official messages of condolence.

The aircraft, a Z9 helicopter, was headed to Obuasi, a town in the south-west of the country, when it went down in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among those killed.

The crash also took the lives of a deputy national security coordinator, a former parliamentary candidate, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice chairman, and three Ghana Armed Forces personnel, including a squadron leader, a flying officer, and an engineer.

The government of Ghana has declared three days of mourning during which activities will be scaled down as the nation honours the victims of the tragic incident.

“The president has suspended all his scheduled activities and programs for the rest of the week following Wednesday's tragedy. A three-day national mourning to commence today, Thursday, August 7, flags will fly at half-mast until further notice,” Felix Kwakye, Ghana spokesperson, confirmed.



As the country mourns, candlelight vigils, tributes, and prayers continue to flow across the nation, many remembering the dedication and service of the departed.