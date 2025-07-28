×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Hunger must never be used as a weapon of war: UN chief

By AFP | Jul. 28, 2025
A donkey stands next to a boy by destroyed tents in the aftermath of overnight Israeli bombardment in the Japanese neighbourhood.[AFP]

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged the international community on Monday to reject hunger as a weapon of war.

UN agencies have been warning of life-threatening hunger in Gaza as aid supplies dried up, and international pressure has been building for a ceasefire to allow a massive relief operation.

Israel's government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, furiously denies that it is using hunger as a weapon of war, and instead accuses the aid agencies of failing to pick up and distribute aid delivered to Gaza's border crossing points.

"Climate change is disrupting harvests, supply chains, and humanitarian aid. Conflict continues to spread hunger from Gaza to Sudan and beyond," Guterres told a UN conference in Ethiopia by video.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Hunger fuels instability and undermines peace. We must never accept hunger as a weapon of war," the UN chief added said.

In the Gaza Strip, the war-shattered Palestinian territory is gripped by dire humanitarian conditions created by 21 months of war and made worse by Israel's total blockade of aid from March to May.

Since the easing of the blockade, the levels of aid reaching Gaza have been far below what aid groups say is needed.

On Sunday, as Israel began a "tactical pause" in the fighting to allow the UN and aid agencies to tackle a deepening hunger crisis, the World Health Organization warned that malnutrition was reaching "alarming levels."

Sudan is "the largest humanitarian catastrophe facing our world and also the least remembered", Othman Belbeisi, the regional director of UN's IOM migration agency, told reporters last week.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been torn apart by a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than seven million people.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gaza Hunger Crisis United Nations chief Antonio Guterres Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu UN Agencies
.

Latest Stories

Police officer pleads not guilty to murder of mask vendor Boniface Kariuki
Police officer pleads not guilty to murder of mask vendor Boniface Kariuki
National
By Nancy Gitonga
28 mins ago
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy reveal they're having another son
Living
By Timo Muthuri
43 mins ago
Munyakho returns home after Saudi Arabia death sentence lifted
National
By David Njaaga
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
By Maryann Muganda 5 hrs ago
Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved