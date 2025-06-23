×
Qatar Airways suspends flights amid Iranian missile attacks

By Denis Omondi | Jun. 23, 2025
A Qatar Airways Dreamliner taxis to the terminal after landing, Düsseldorf Airport, April 28, 2025. [AFP]

Qatar Airways has announced a temporary suspension of its scheduled flights after the Qatari government closed its air space due Iran’s missile strikes into the country.

In a statement shared on X, the airline acknowledged the security concerns occasioned by the latest attacks adding that it would resume operations upon the reopening of the airspace.

“As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights,” reads part of the airline’s statement.

It adds: “We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens.”

While the aviation giant has not disclosed immediate plans for the affected passengers, it has assured them of support.

Iran conducted retaliatory attacks against the US on Monday evening following the latter’s bombing of its nuclear sites including in Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan on Sunday, June 22.

Today’s attacks targeted various US military bases in the middle east including Qatar’s Al Udeid base, the largest US military facility in the region.

According to the US, no casualties were reported.

Iran attacks have intensified fears over potential further escalation of the middle east tension as it engages Israel militarily.

.

