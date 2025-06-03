The Standard

Ukraine invited to NATO summit in The Hague: Zelensky

By AFP | Jun. 3, 2025

President Zelensky during a summit with the leaders of NATO's eastern and Nordic members (B9 and Nordic countries) on June 2, 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania. [AFP]

Ukraine has been invited to a NATO summit later in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, after earlier warning it would be a "victory" for Russia if it was not there.

The heads of NATO states will gather in The Hague, Netherlands, from June 24-26, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's calls for alliance members to ramp up defence spending set to dominate the agenda.

"We were invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important," Zelensky said Monday after he held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Vilnius.

Kyiv is seeking to shore up its support from Europe because of uncertainties over vital military aid under Trump.

Last week, Zelensky had said that "if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over NATO."

Zelensky wants NATO to offer security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace deal with Russia -- something Moscow has called "unacceptable."

Related Topics

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky NATO Summit Russia-Ukraine War
.

Latest Stories

Former spy chief reappointed Somalia's intelligence agency boss
Former spy chief reappointed Somalia's intelligence agency boss
Africa
By Patrick Vidija
23 mins ago
State agency wants development financing aligned to AfCFTA
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
50 mins ago
Barbados: A Caribbean dream
Travel & Destination
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From V8 to Mercedes: How former Nakuru mayor Thuo drove around with a Sh1b Will
By Julius Chepkwony 6 hrs ago
From V8 to Mercedes: How former Nakuru mayor Thuo drove around with a Sh1b Will
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
By XN Iraki 8 hrs ago
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
By Steve Mkawale 8 hrs ago
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
Inside the silent settlement that saw Weston Hotel claim public land
By Kamau Muthoni 8 hrs ago
Inside the silent settlement that saw Weston Hotel claim public land
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved