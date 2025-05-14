The Standard

France summons cryptocurrency businesses after kidnappings

By AFP | May. 14, 2025

France's Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau speaks during a session at the Nationale Assembly, French Parliament lower house, Paris. May 13, 2025. [AFP]

France on Wednesday faced calls to bolster security for cryptocurrency firms, after armed men attempted to snatch the daughter and grandson of the Paymium platform from a Paris Street and a spate of similar violent incidents.

Paymium urged the authorities "to immediately adopt measures to reinforce the protection of collaborators of companies in the cryptocurrency ecosystem".

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he would meet industry professionals later this week to discuss how to prevent future kidnappings and raise risk awareness.

"I will assemble businesspeople working in cryptocurrencies, and we have a few of those in France, at the interior ministry to work with them on their security," Retailleau told the Europe 1/CNews broadcaster.

Tuesday's incident saw the daughter and grandson of a French cryptocurrency entrepreneur narrowly escape when four masked men attacked a couple and their child in the French capital's 11th district, police sources told AFP.

All three escaped with light injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The woman is the daughter of the CEO and co-founder of Paymium, a French cryptocurrency exchange platform.

On Wednesday, the company demanded "immediate protection" against such attacks and welcomed the French minister's initiative.

Paymium, which said it was "extremely saddened" by the incident, added that "media and politicians" had an important role to play in how information about cryptocurrency is handled.

"Misconceptions can easily spread, ranging from supposed wealth to criminal fantasies, unfortunately contributing to fueling misinformation and to creating a climate of insecurity," it said in a statement.

Tuesday's events follow the abduction in January of French crypto boss David Balland and his partner.

Balland, co-founder of the Ledger crypto firm, had his finger cut off by the kidnappers. At least nine suspects have since been detained, including the alleged mastermind.

In May, attackers kidnapped a man to force his crypto-millionaire son to pay a ransom. Police arrested seven people after a raid to free the man.

"We must jointly take measures to protect them," Retailleau said of crypto business people and their families on Wednesday.

"But we will also find the perpetrators wherever they may be, perhaps even abroad," he said.

The interior ministry meeting is scheduled for Friday, officials said.

Related Topics

Cryptocurrency Bussiness Paris, France French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau Kidnappings in France
.

Latest Stories

The Future Safely Tucked In
The Future Safely Tucked In
Cartoons
By Harry
33 mins ago
IPOA wants answers on abductions after Ruto says all victims released
National
By Irene Githinji
40 mins ago
Naivas dismisses expired products claims after Nairobi health team calls for closure
Nairobi
By David Njaaga
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Miraa controls Meru politics
By Denis Omondi 4 hrs ago
How Miraa controls Meru politics
Witnesses: Kandie's wife hired men to 'punish' him over infidelity
By Lynn Kolongei 5 hrs ago
Witnesses: Kandie's wife hired men to 'punish' him over infidelity
Kanu-era politician's children fight over Sh800 million estate
By Lynn Kolongei 6 hrs ago
Kanu-era politician's children fight over Sh800 million estate
Name the abductors, Kenyans ask Ruto after confession
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Name the abductors, Kenyans ask Ruto after confession
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved