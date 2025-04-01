The Standard

Democrats sue Trump over elections overhaul order

By AFP | 34m ago

US singer Kid Rock holds an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, White House, Washington, DC, on March 31, 2025. [AFP]

The Democratic Party has sued the Trump administration over an attempt to impose sweeping changes on the election systems, including requiring citizenship proof to register to vote and limiting mail-in ballot counting.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the Democratic Party asked a federal court to block the executive order, which prevents states from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after election day. The president's directive also requires proof of citizenship to be presented -- through documents such as a passport -- when registering to vote.

"The President does not get to dictate the rules of our elections," said the lawsuit filed in Washington by the Democratic National Committee, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and others.

"The Executive Order seeks to impose radical changes on how Americans register to vote, cast a ballot, and participate in our democracy—all of which threaten to disenfranchise lawful voters and none of which is legal," it added.

After signing the March 25 order, called "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections", US President Donald Trump described it as "the farthest-reaching executive action taken" to secure US elections.

Trump, who does not acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, has long questioned the integrity of the US electoral system. He has repeatedly and baselessly amplified conspiracy theories about massive election fraud in the United States, particularly involving absentee voting.

Legal scholars swiftly denounced Trump's election order as an abuse of presidential power that could prevent millions of eligible voters from casting ballots.

Advocacy groups led by the Campaign Legal Center and State Democracy Defenders Fund filed a separate lawsuit on Monday against the same executive order.

"The president's executive order is an unlawful action that threatens to uproot our tried-and-tested election systems and silence potentially millions of Americans," Danielle Lang of the Campaign Legal Center said in a statement.

"It is simply not within the president's authority to set election rules by executive decree, especially when they would restrict access to voting in this way." 

