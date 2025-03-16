Turkey calls on EU to lift Syria sanctions

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (second right) during a meeting with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on March 13, 2025. [AFP]

Turkey on Sunday called on the European Union to unconditionally lift sanctions on Syria, ahead of an international aid conference in Brussels to which the war-torn country's new authorities have been invited.

Ankara, allied with Syria's new rulers who ousted president Bashar al-Assad and took power in December, views such a step as necessary for a "peaceful transition" in the country, Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The European Union on Monday will host the ninth international conference in support of Syria. For the first time, representatives of Syria's government -- the new interim authorities -- have been invited to attend.

The event aims to raise international support for Syria's transition and recovery after more than 13 years of civil war.

The European bloc on February 24 already announced an easing of sanctions on Syria's energy, transport and banking sectors to relieve some of the challenges facing Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president.

But Europe and other powers remain wary over what direction Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- which spearheaded the lightning offensive that toppled Assad on December 8 -- may take Syria.

While there are hopes Sharaa's authorities can stabilise the country and usher in an inclusive future, recent deadly violence targeting the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs has kept doubts floating.

EU foreign ministers have warned that the sanctions they eased could be reimposed if Syria's new leaders break promises to respect the rights of minorities and move towards democracy.

"Syria's economic security is essential for the country's stability and security," Turkey's ministry said, adding that "economic opportunities and jobs need to be created".

"The sanctions must be lifted unconditionally and for an indeterminate period," it said.

Turkey, which hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees, also urged reconstruction of Syria "to encourage returns".

Turkish deputy foreign minister Nuh Yilmaz will attend the Brussels conference.