The Standard

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

By AFP | 35m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

A couple throw a frisbee for a dog on the campus of The Johns Hopkins University on March 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.[AFP]

Prestigious US university Johns Hopkins said Thursday it will lay off more than 2,000 employees around the world in the aftermath of the Trump administration's massive reduction in foreign aid funds.

"This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work," the leading scientific institution said.

The university is based in Baltimore, Maryland's largest city an hour's drive north of the US capital, but is eliminating at least 1,975 jobs in projects across 44 countries and 247 jobs in the United States.

New US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, have embarked on a campaign to slash federal spending, targeting in particular support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for foreign aid, research and development.

Johns Hopkins University is one of the institutions hardest hit by these drastic reductions. In early March, its president Ronald Daniels explained in a message to students and professors that federal money accounted for nearly half of the backing it funds received last year.

Referring to a "historical relationship" between the "first American research university" and the government, he warned that students, researchers and professors would see damage to programs designed to improve health, hygiene and medicine across the world.

 Drinking water

Thursday's announcement confirmed that the cuts hit the university's medical school and school of public health as well as Jhpiego, a global non-profit organization founded more than 50 years ago and which works to improve health in countries worldwide.

"Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world," the university said.

The university receives roughly $1 billion annually in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is currently running 600 clinical trials, according to The New York Times, which added that Hopkins is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging such cuts.

USAID, the largest funding agency for Jhpiego, distributes humanitarian aid around the world, with health and emergency programs in around 120 countries.

Trump, whose appointees are dismantling the humanitarian agency, signed an executive order in January demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid to allow time to assess expenses. Critics warn that slashing USAID work will endanger millions of lives.

Related Topics

Trump Funds Cut Trump Foreign Aids Donald Trump Presidency Trump Executive Orders
.

Latest Stories

Jealous Mathare security guard in court for threatening ex-lover over MCA's contact in her phone
Jealous Mathare security guard in court for threatening ex-lover over MCA's contact in her phone
County
By Lilian Chepkoech
4 mins ago
Teyana Taylor bags sh1.3 billion homes, 7-figure payout, sh38.8M Maybach after Iman Shumpert divorce
Diaspora
By Boniface Mithika
24 mins ago
Migaa black spot: The killer road stretch claiming lives
National
By Ronald Kipruto
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyoro, his ousted team accused of skewed sharing of 'budget' kitty
By Irene Githinji 1 day ago
Nyoro, his ousted team accused of skewed sharing of 'budget' kitty
How Kuscco board pocketed Sh18m for site visits to housing project
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
How Kuscco board pocketed Sh18m for site visits to housing project
Raila grows cold feet, sends mixed signals on Ruto deal
By George Njunge and Brian Otieno 2 days ago
Raila grows cold feet, sends mixed signals on Ruto deal
Court allows church to sell prime properties, refuses to reinstall bishop
By Nancy Gitonga 2 days ago
Court allows church to sell prime properties, refuses to reinstall bishop
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved