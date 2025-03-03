The Standard

UK probes TikTok, Reddit over children's data

By AFP | 18m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

The UK's data protection watchdog on Monday announced investigations into three social media networks, including TikTok and Reddit, over their use of children's personal data.

Growing concerns that young people could be sent inappropriate or harmful content from social media apps prompted the probes, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement.

"The responsibility to keep children safe online lies firmly at the door of the companies offering these services and my office is steadfast in its commitment to hold them to account," said Information Commissioner John Edwards.

The ICO will look into how Chinese-owned TikTok uses the personal information of 13-to-17-year-olds to make recommendations and deliver content to their social media feeds.

Online forum site Reddit and image-sharing site Imgur are under investigation over their age assurance measures as well as personal information use.

"We're deeply committed to ensuring a positive experience for young people on TikTok," a company spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

TikTok has "comprehensive measures that protect the privacy and safety of teens, including industry-leading safety features and robust restrictions on the content allowed in teens' feeds", the firm added.

The other two platforms had yet to respond.

In 2023, the ICO fined popular video-sharing app TikTok several million pounds for failing to obtain consent of parents or guardians to use children's data, after they had set up accounts despite being too young.

Related Topics

Tiktok Data Protection Law TikTok Data Protection Children Online
.

Latest Stories

Human-Wildlife conflict victims to be compensated in 90 days, CS Miano says
Human-Wildlife conflict victims to be compensated in 90 days, CS Miano says
National
By Winfrey Owino
13 mins ago
UK probes TikTok, Reddit over children's data
World
By AFP
18 mins ago
Mutahi Kagwe: NCPB to mop up wheat stock, payments to farmers within 30 days
Business
By David Njaaga
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
By Washington Onyango 5 hrs ago
Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
Kivuitu's family in bitter feud over prime property
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Kivuitu's family in bitter feud over prime property
Dongo Kundu, Naivasha economic zones get Sh128 billion boost in deal
By Patrick Beja 6 hrs ago
Dongo Kundu, Naivasha economic zones get Sh128 billion boost in deal
Cunning Ruto: Master of distraction
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Cunning Ruto: Master of distraction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved