Lawmakers urge EU to freeze Rwanda minerals deal

Rwanda President Paul Kagame. [File, Standard]

The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to suspend a minerals deal with Rwanda in response to Kigali's involvement in a widening rebel offensive in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution which also called for EU member states to freeze all direct budget support as well as military and security assistance to Rwanda.

"The Rwandan government must withdraw its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo's territory and cease cooperation with the M23 rebels," parliament said in a statement.

M23 fighters and Rwandan troops are pushing further into mineral-rich eastern DR Congo after capturing the major city of Goma at the end of January.

The conflict has killed thousands and driven vast numbers from their homes.

On Thursday, the European Parliament criticised the EU's failure to pressure Rwanda to end its support for M23.

It called for the 27-nation bloc to halt a controversial deal with Kigali, "until the country ceases all interference" in DR Congo, "including exporting minerals mined from M23-controlled areas".

Critics of the agreement, including DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, say it fuels the conflict by encouraging Rwanda to plunder Congolese resources.

Signed in February last year, the pact gives the EU access to raw material sources including tin, tungsten, gold, niobium and rare earth elements.

"The (deal) was indefensible from the start and cannot be maintained while blood is flowing in eastern Congo and minerals are illegally transported to Rwanda," said Green lawmaker Mounir Satouri.

Rwanda denies giving military support to the M23. But a report by UN experts said last year Kigali maintained around 4,000 troops in DR Congo and had de facto control of the rebel group.

"We want a complete freeze of all European aid to Rwanda," said Hilde Vautmans, another EU lawmaker with the centrist Renew group.