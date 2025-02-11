The Standard

Google changes name of Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for US users

By Winfrey Owino | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Google head offfice

Google on Monday changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for those using its Maps platform inside the United States, complying with an executive order by President Donald Trump.

The tech giant wrote in a blog post that users outside the United States will continue to see both the original and new name for the Gulf of Mexico, as is the case for other disputed locations.

"People using Maps in the U.S. will see 'Gulf of America,' and people in Mexico will see 'Gulf of Mexico.' Everyone else will see both names," Google wrote.

Google said the change aligns with its policy of following official US government geographic designations through the Geographic Names Information System.

Upon taking office, Trump signed executive orders not only changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico but also reverting the name of Denali, America's highest peak, to its former moniker Mt. McKinley.

In 2015, then-president Barack Obama officially recognized the Alaska mountain as Denali, the name used by Alaska Natives for centuries.

Trump's renamings sparked criticism from indigenous groups in Alaska, who have long advocated for maintaining the Denali name, and raised diplomatic concerns with Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has cheekily suggested calling the United States "Mexican America," pointing to a map from before one-third of her country was seized by the United States in 1848.

Related Topics

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of America US President Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

What we know about how 'forever chemicals' affect health
What we know about how 'forever chemicals' affect health
Europe
By AFP
12 mins ago
State spells out ownership terms of affordable housing units
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
13 mins ago
Trump must decide soon if US jeans will still be made in Africa
Africa
By AFP
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State spells out ownership terms of affordable housing units
By James Wanzala 13 mins ago
State spells out ownership terms of affordable housing units
Why speculation on Ouko death persists
By Waweru Njoroge 3 hrs ago
Why speculation on Ouko death persists
Blunders Raila and Ruto hope to avoid in bid for Africa's top seat
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Blunders Raila and Ruto hope to avoid in bid for Africa's top seat
AUC chair Faki tells what awaits election winner
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
AUC chair Faki tells what awaits election winner
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved