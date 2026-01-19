Beyond the empty pockets: Why this 'Njaanuary' feels heavier than usual

If you have felt a distinctive heaviness in the air this week, you are not alone. We have officially arrived at the doldrums of the year—that stretch of mid-January where the festive cheer has evaporated, but the end-of-month salary alert is still a distant mirage. In Kenya, we have colloquially dubbed this season "Njaanuary," a humorous nod to the famine of funds that plagues us after December. But as a psychiatrist, I often look past the memes to see the genuine psychological toll this month takes on our collective mental health.

This year, the mood feels different. It is not just the usual post-holiday blues or the dust and heat of the dry season. We are navigating a unique convergence of stressors that has left many Kenyan households feeling untethered.

The most significant weight on our national psyche right now is the historic education transition. The pioneer class of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is entering Grade 10, marking the beginning of Senior School. For thousands of parents, this has meant navigating uncharted waters—new placement systems, uncertainty about school preparedness, and the financial shock of new fee structures. When you combine the "Grade 10 Anxiety" with the perennial January liquidity crunch, you create a perfect storm for acute situational anxiety.

It is important to understand what is happening to our brains right now. Psychologically, financial scarcity functions much like a physical threat. When we are worried about survival—paying rent, buying school shoes, or stretching the last packet of unga—our brains shift into a "scarcity mindset." This state consumes our cognitive bandwidth, leaving us with less mental energy for patience, creativity, and emotional regulation. If you have found yourself unusually irritable with your spouse or snapping at your colleagues this week, it is likely not a personality flaw; it is a symptom of a brain under siege.

Furthermore, we are battling the neurochemical crash of the "Blue Monday" phenomenon. After the high-dopamine stimulation of December—the family gatherings, the feasting, the travel—the return to routine creates a withdrawal effect. We feel lethargic and unmotivated, yet we berate ourselves for being "lazy" at the very moment our biological systems are demanding rest.

So, how do we navigate the remainder of this month without breaking?

First, we must validate the struggle rather than fighting it. There is a pervasive culture of toxic positivity that tells us to "hustle harder" the moment the year begins. I propose a different approach: declare a "maintenance phase." If you are currently overwhelmed by the logistics of school transitions and survival, it is acceptable to lower your productivity expectations for a few days. You do not need to conquer your 2026 resolutions in the third week of January. Keeping your head above water is a valid enough goal.

Secondly, we must prioritise connection over isolation. Financial shame often drives us to withdraw; we hide our struggles because we fear judgment. However, isolation breeds depression. The antidote is "micro-connections"—a genuine conversation with a neighbor, a shared laugh over the toughness of the month, or simply admitting to a friend that things are tight. You will likely find that you are in good company. Shared struggle reduces the burden of shame and releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone that acts as a natural buffer against stress.

Finally, let us be gentle with our "pioneer" parents and children. The transition to Grade 10 is a significant milestone, and teething problems are inevitable. If things are not perfect—if the uniform isn't ready or the school placement was stressful—take a breath. Children are incredibly resilient, especially when they have calm, grounded parents supporting them.

The year is still young. You do not need to have everything figured out by January 16. We will get to the end of the month, one day at a time. Until then, be kind to yourself.

Dr. Catherine Syengo Mutisya is a Consultant Psychiatrist and the Founder of Nairobi Parenting Clinic and Nairobi Mental Health Services. She is a former Head of Mental Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health.