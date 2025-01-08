The Standard

French magazine run by autistic journalists hits newsstands

By AFP | 1d ago

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin (C) attends a ceremony honoring Clarissa Jean-Philippe, a municipal police officer killed by jihadist Amedy Coulibaly, as part of a commemoration marking 10 years since an Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and the Hypercacher Jewish supermarket on the Richard Lenoir boulevard in Montrouge near Paris, on January 8, 2025.[AFP]

A French magazine produced by autistic journalists went on sale on newsstands for the first time on Wednesday, further raising the profile of a project that has already made waves on television.

Le Papotin has an editorial team of around 40 journalists with autism spectrum disorders who produce a yearly magazine that features high-profile celebrity interviews and cultural content.

Normally print editions are sold via its website, but they are set to be distributed to around 3,000 shops and newsstands in France from Wednesday, with a run of 10,000 copies -- three times the usual number, owner Prisma Media announced.

Prisma, the biggest magazine publisher in France, said it had "worked with its different partners" to ensure Le Papotin was distributed for free with a cover price of 10 euros ($10.30)

The front-page of the 2025 edition features French musician Philippe Katerine who leapt to global fame during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in July when he appeared painted blue and almost naked in a controversial scene that was likened to Jesus's "Last Supper".

The idea behind Le Papotin, which was set up in 1990 at a suburban Paris hospital, has been adapted for a hit television show that sees the magazine's journalists interview top public figures, with often touching and revealing results.

Past interviewees include President Emmanuel Macron, rugby sensation Antoine Dupont and astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron faced a series of frank questions and remarks in 2023, including one that he should "set an example and not marry his teacher" -- a reference to his nearly 20-year marriage to Brigitte Macron, whom he met while a pupil at her school.

Macron has made improving France's support for autistic children a policy priority.

A 2023 report by experts on the United Nations' Committee on the Rights of the Child noted progress on child rights over the previous six years, but expressed concern that "children with disabilities, in particular children with autism spectrum disorders, continue to be institutionalised."

 

