Biden seeking additional $24B to support Ukraine, replenish US weapons stockpiles

155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stacked during manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday.[File,VOA]

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $24 billion to support Ukraine and replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles, two U.S. officials tell VOA, as the administration continued Monday to push out new aid packages from the last congressionally approved funds for Kyiv before Biden leaves office on January 20.

Officials who have seen the administration’s request, on condition of anonymity to discuss its details, told VOA, that the new support would include $16 billion to restock U.S. weapons under the Pentagon’s presidential drawdown authority (PDA), along with $8 billion to manufacture weapons under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which focuses on supplying Kyiv’s long-term defense needs.

“This funding not only supports Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty and degrades Russian military capabilities but also strengthens U.S. military readiness by modernizing our weapons systems and making direct investments in our defense industrial base,” a U.S. defense official told VOA on Monday.

The Biden administration submitted aid for Ukraine in an anomaly funding bill that also includes spending on other matters rather than in a separate supplemental funding request.

“We defer to Congress to determine the most appropriate vehicle for addressing this urgent need,” one official said.

News of the latest request was first reported by Politico.

Some Republicans are already opposing the request.

"Any Biden funding demands should be DOA (dead on arrival),” Senator Mike Lee posted on X.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who will determine whether the bill is brought to a vote in the form proposed by the White House, wrote on X that funding decisions “are for the incoming administration, not the outgoing lame duck President.”



“The American people resoundingly elected President [Donald] Trump because he promised to bring an end to wars, not prolong them indefinitely,” Johnson added.

The aid request follows vows from Biden administration officials to seek additional aid approval from Congress for 2025. Last week, the Biden administration also informed Congress of its intention to forgive $4.65 billion worth of Ukrainian debt.

The U.S. announced Monday it was sending another military aid package to Ukraine valued at up to $725 million, its 71st tranche of equipment from Department of Defense inventories for Kyiv since August 2021. Monday’s PDA included air defense capabilities, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

The package is the latest round of aid stemming from a $61 billion assistance bill for Kyiv that was approved by Congress in April after several months of delays. The Biden administration still has more than $8 billion in funding from previous aid packages to give to Ukraine.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov on Monday to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

During his call with Umerov, Austin condemned Russia’s recent barrage of missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, along with its use of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile in Ukraine, which the Pentagon called “another escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.”