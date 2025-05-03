House of extortion: Below average MPs minting millions in 'rent-seeking' moves

A section of legislators during the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament buildings, Nairobi. November 9,2023 [File,Standard]

The 13th Parliament has been accused of engaging in rent-seeking behaviour and abdicating its oversight role, all the while gobbling up millions in allowances.

And whereas the recently concluded reconstitution of 18 key committees at the National Assembly – that saw ODM clinch a majority of the leadership positions- exposed a clamour for legislators to sit in influential House teams, the aftermath has been reports that have largely failed to impress the public.

The House has in the recent past struggled with the question of integrity as probes into scandals and cases where millions were allegedly looted have been dogged by claims of rent-seeking.