What Kenyans in US expect from Trump's second bite at the cherry

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife former US First Lady Melania Trump leave a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. [AFP]

US President-elect Donald Trump has made an improbable comeback to the White House after surmounting incredible odds including a humiliating loss in 2020 and an embarrassing court conviction.

He becomes only the second American President to return to the oval office after losing a re-election bid after Grover Cleveland back in 1893.

Trump comes back at a perilous period with the war in Ukraine, the turmoil in the Middle East and a global economy suffering effects of the wars.

So, what do some of his policy directions mean for Kenyans living in the US, those back home and Africa at large?

Entrepreneur Muraya Maina, who has lived in America for nearly three decades, says Trump’s return is an indictment of President Joe Biden and VP Harris administration’s lack of touch with the common person, including the working class.

He says during Trump’s first term, businesses and companies were making money. “Commodity prices are more than double today and incomes have not increased for majority of ordinary Americans. At the ballot on Tuesday, the voters were pragmatic this time round. They went for Trump because of his promise on fixing the economy and putting money in their pockets, which Kamala did not come out strongly,” he said yesterday.

Muraya said Americans voted for change from what is prevailing today, including illegal immigrants. “Recently, I met a Hispanic taxi driver who said he wants Trump to tighten the borders and stop inflow of illegal immigrants, especially from South America, because they are overcrowding the taxi business here,” he added.

Political activist and social entrepreneur Nancy Githiothi feels a Trump presidency is the best thing for Kenya and Africa right now. She says Trump is a tough business negotiator and capitalist to the core.

“We are celebrating a President who cares deeply for American workers and farmers. US and even Africa farmers will particularly be happy that they can produce more organic food and not worry about Chinese investors growing genetically modified foods here and many African countries,” she says.

Abortion and sexual rights were other major issues in this election and Githiothi says with Trump at the helm, the traditional family as is known, will be encouraged.

“African leaders must step up and negotiate better for deals that benefit the ordinary people, Githiothi, who campaigned for Trump in California.

Trump’s Republican Party is also known for focusing more on economy and less on human rights issues abroad. This means he will upset some policies crafted under Biden.

“We expect deals that were not bipartisan like Kenya’s NATO ally status to be dropped immediately, recall of the Kenyan ambassador in Nairobi, but some like Kenyan mission in Haiti may continue,” says Gitau Wairimu, who backed Harris.

There will also be stringent and restrictive visa issuance policies, which will impact Kenyans directly. “Trump will now be capable of effecting his campaign rhetoric including deporting illegal immigrants and blocking entry for ineligible foreigners. Remember, he has also won a majority in the House and could easily pass laws and revoke others he deems unfriendly to America-first agenda,” says Joro coffee co-founder Mukurima X Muriuki.

On geopolitics, Kenya and Africa will continue being important for Trump but for different reasons, says Prof Mkwasi Mcharo, a Kenyan lecturer in Baltimore.

“Africa is a menu item on America’s table, more important now since China ran way ahead in recognizing Africa’s post-cold war value in nourishment of empires. So whatever Trump does in Africa will primarily be in competition with China,” he says.

She says American corporate interests will guide Trump’s dealing with Kenya and rest of Africa.

Kenya Diaspora Alliance-USA president Saisi Marasa says immigrants without proper documentations will have a rough time under Trump, but that should not dampen the spirit of those living and working here legally.

By winning the White House despite being convicted of several charges in court, that could encourage impunity among some African leaders.

“Trump’s victory could reinforce the worst inclinations among African leaders, that you can get away with anything. His regime could trash meritocracy,” warns biotech expert Washington Osiro.

Meanwhile, Kenyans in the US will be proud of Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley for winning a district representative seat in Minnesota to become the first immigrant to achieve such a feat.

Momanyi moved to the US aged six and has been deeply involved in community work such that leadership came to her naturally.