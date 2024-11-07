American Muslim and Arab voters desert Democrats in historic shift

Voters depart a polling place at McDonald Elementary School, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan. [VOA]

In a historic shift, Muslim and Arab Americans broke with two decades of Democratic loyalty, splitting most of their votes between President-elect Donald Trump and third-party candidates in Tuesday's presidential election

The exodus, fueled by anger over the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza, helped Trump win key battleground states as he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.

Less than half of the Muslim voters who voted backed Harris, according to an exit poll of more than 1,000 voters by the Council on American Islamic Relations. Most voted for either a third-party candidate or Trump, said Robert McCaw, CAIR's director of government affairs.

"This is the first time in the past in more than 20 years that the Muslim community has been split between three candidates," McCaw said in an interview, with VOA.

CAIR's exit poll findings are set for release on Thursday.

The shift in the Muslim vote echoed among Arab American voters, who had backed Democratic presidential candidates 2-to-1 for more than two decades, said James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute.

"And then you come to this election where Gaza took a toll and caused a great deal of dissatisfaction among demographic groups in the community that I wouldn't have expected it to have that degree of impact," Zogby told VOA. "What they saw happening in Gaza impacted them quite profoundly."

There are an estimated 3.7 million Arab Americans, most of them Christian, and a similar number of Muslim Americans.

The voter revolt was strongest in Michigan's Arab strongholds of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.

In Dearborn, where more than 55% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, Trump won more than 42% of the vote, up from 30% four years ago. Harris received just 36% from a community that gave President Joe Biden nearly 70% of its vote.

In nearby Hamtramck, the first majority-Muslim city in the U.S., Trump picked up 43% of the vote, up from just 13% in 2020. Harris secured 46%, down from the 85% that Biden notched four years ago.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein, a staunch critic of Israel's war in Gaza, pulled less than 20% of the vote in the two towns.

Samraa Luqman, a Dearborn-based realtor and political activist, said the shift was "absolutely astounding."

"It's really, really, wow," said Luqman, who campaigned for Biden last fall before switching sides over Gaza.

The last time Muslim Americans overwhelmingly voted for a Republican was in 2000 when George W. Bush received the community's support.

That changed after the attacks of 9/11. In recent years, however, some conservative Muslims started to drift back to the Republican Party over cultural issues.

Anger over Gaza solidified the rightward shift, Luqman said.

"It really put the nail in the coffin for the Democrats for this election," she said.

Yet some experts urge caution in interpreting Harris' lackluster performance among Muslim voters. AP VoteCast showed the vice president captured 63% of Muslim votes overall, just slightly below Biden's 2020 showing, said Youssef Chouhoud, a professor at Christopher Newport University.

"While Dearborn is a unique case, I do think we need to wait and see what the larger trends are for Muslim voters nationwide," added Saher Selod, director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU).

Still, Trump made noticeable inroads. After winning 35% of the Muslim vote in 2020, he actively courted Muslim and Arab voters this year, promising to end the Gaza conflict. Last week, he visited Hamtramck, whose Muslim mayor had endorsed him.

"His outreach didn't go unnoticed," said Asm "Kamal" Rahman, a Bangladeshi American who ran for mayor in 2021, and voted for Trump.

Luqman said Trump's message of peace resonated with many voters.

"This year, he stated several times, and it became kind of like a model, that he wanted to stop the war, stop the war, stop the war," Luqman said.

While Gaza was the No. 1 issue among Muslim Americans, kitchen table issues also pushed many away from Harris, according to several activists and voters.

"I want people in office that are going to focus on solving the problems of Americans here at home, first and foremost," said Nagi Almudhegi, a data analyst in Dearborn.

An ISPU survey over the summer found that the economy was the No. 3 issue for most Muslim voters, after the Gaza conflict and ending foreign wars.

"They're feeling the pinch as much as anyone else, and so I think that's a major issue as far as just very specific sort of interests and concerns of the Muslim community," said Chad Haines, co-director of the Center of Muslim Experience in the U.S. at Arizona State University.

Haines, a Muslim convert who voted for Harris, said the election divided the Muslim American community between those who wanted to send Democrats a message over Gaza, and others who feared a Trump return.

"So ... one camp is happy that ... the Democrats have taken, in a sense, a hit, and another is deeply concerned about the next four years," Haines in an interview.