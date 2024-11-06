The Standard

In pictures: Celebrations among Donald Trump's supporters

By Esther Nyambura | 1h ago
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024.[ AFP)

As news of Donald Trump’s victory broke, his supporters flooded the streets, waving American flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” caps.

With honking cars and cheering crowds, their excitement filled the night, celebrating the moment they’d long awaited.

Trump on Wednesday won the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback.

The polarizing Republican's victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, was all the more remarkable given an unprecedented criminal conviction, a near-miss assassination attempt, and warnings from a former chief of staff that he is a "fascist."

For Trump’s fans, the win felt like a victory for their ideals.

Many shared in the energy of the moment, snapping photos and exchanging high-fives, hopeful that the new leadership would bring the change they had campaigned for.

Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election. [ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election. [ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election. [ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election.[ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election.[ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election.[ AFP)
Republican supporters react after Donald Trump won the US election.[ AFP)

