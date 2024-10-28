The Standard

EU renews call for 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

By AFP | 1h ago

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (second left), and Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares (left) during the 8th regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), in Barcelona on October 28, 2024. [AFP]

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday renewed calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Lebanon and condemned Israel's "unacceptable attacks" on UN peacekeepers in its war against Hezbollah.

The offensive against the Iran-backed militia has thrust the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission to the forefront of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

UNIFIL, deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, has reported several injuries and damage to its facilities since Israel launched its ground offensive at the end of September.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hezbollah is using the force as "human shields" and called on it to withdraw.

The European Union calls "for an immediate ceasefire across the blue lines" UNIFIL monitors and the respect of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a forum in Barcelona.

Only UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army should be deployed in southern Lebanon, according to a 2006 Security Council resolution agreed after the last Israel-Hezbollah war that year.

Borrell also spoke of "condemning the unacceptable attacks" by Israeli forces against UNIFIL structures and personnel.

Referring to UN warnings that Gaza's humanitarian crisis was the worst since World War II, Borrell said the forum gathering leaders from the Mediterranean region must do more than "just expressing concern."

"The way this war is being taken against civilians has grave concerns and put too many unanswered questions."

Hamas's unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 last year triggered the Gaza war, sparked hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border, and sparked first direct attacks between Israel and Iran.

