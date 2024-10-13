Pope urges 'respect' for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Pope Francis delivers his speech from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square during the weekly Angelus prayer, in the Vatican on October 13, 2024. [AFP]

Pope Francis asked Sunday for "respect" for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon who have accused the Israeli military of deliberately firing on their positions.

Francis also spoke of his concern for Ukrainians following a meeting with Ukraine's president.

"I am close to all the people involved, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, where I ask that the UN peacekeepers be respected," Francis said at the Vatican.

The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has said that its forces have repeatedly come under fire in the town of Naqura where it is headquartered, as well as in other positions.

At least five UN peacekeepers have been wounded as Israeli forces battle local militia group Hezbollah.

Efforts to negotiate a stop to the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza have so far failed.

"I once again call for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts that the paths of diplomacy and dialogue be pursued to achieve peace," Francis said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

"I pray for all the victims, for the displaced, for the hostages... and I hope that this great and unnecessary suffering, generated by hatred and revenge, will end soon", he said.

"Brothers and sisters, war is an illusion. It will never bring peace, it will never bring security, it is a defeat for everyone, especially because you believe you are invincible. Please stop", he added.

Francis met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican on Friday, as Ukraine faces its toughest winter since the full-scale invasion started in February 2022 with Russia striking the country's power grid and advancing across the eastern frontline.

"I address my appeal that Ukrainians should not be left to freeze to death", Francis said.

"Stop air strikes against the civilian population, which is always the most affected. Stop the killing of innocents", he said.

Francis has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role in the conflict, although his efforts have yet to yield any results.