UAE delivers $100m humanitarian aid for Lebanon

By Agencies | 1w ago

UAE has launched a national relief campaign to support Lebanon under the name "UAE stands with Lebanon.” [WAM]

The UAE has launched a $100 million relief campaign to support the people of Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli escalation, state news agency WAM reported. 

Under the name “UAE stands with Lebanon”, the country, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), dispatched on Friday an aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Lebanon.

Reem bint Ebrahim al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said the flight reflects UAE’s commitment to support the war-impacted communities. 

She highlighted the UAE’s vision to provide all possible humanitarian aid to meet the critical needs of the most vulnerable. 

Meanwhile, the UAE has continued to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”.

On Friday, it secured shelter tents and essential supplies for displaced families in Gaza.

As part of the relief campaign, the UAE has also set up a floating hospital in Egypt’s Al-Arish and another field hospital in Rafah to provide medical services for the injured Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

Lebanon Conflict Lebanon UAE
