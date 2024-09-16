The Standard

Death toll rises to 11 in fierce eastern European storm

By AFP | 3h ago
Garden equipment in front of a flooded residential house in Atzenbrugg im Tullnerfeld, Austria, on September 16, 2024. [AFP]

The death toll has risen to 11 in the powerful storm that unleashed flooding in eastern and central Europe, authorities said Monday after additional victims were reported in Austria and the Czech Republic.

Since Thursday, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall.

"Two people, aged 70 and 80, were found dead in their homes during the night from Sunday to Monday" in the Lower Austria region bordering the Czech Republic, police told AFP on Monday.

The two people were killed in two different villages by rising water levels in their homes, police added.

In the Czech Republic, authorities told a radio station that one person drowned in a stream close to Bruntal in the northeast, while seven people were recorded missing.

Eleven people have now died across eastern and central Europe as a result of the storm, several more are missing and millions have been evacuated from their homes.

Over the weekend, six people died and one went missing in Romania, a seventh person drowned in Poland and a firefighter was killed in Austria during a flood rescue operation.

Related Topics

Storm in eastern and central Europe High winds and heavy rainfall Austria and the Czech Republic Death toll rises to 11
.

Latest Stories

Wavinya jets back, vows to crush cartels tarnishing her name
Wavinya jets back, vows to crush cartels tarnishing her name
National
By Erastus Mulwa
41 mins ago
Deal with ODM won't deter our party's popularity, UDA officials say
Politics
By James Omoro
55 mins ago
LSK vows to explore legal options if Masengeli defies court's jail order
National
By Benjamin Imende
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Ruto's stalled projects
By Standard Team 59 mins ago
Premium Inside Ruto's stalled projects
The Mt Kenya riddle that Ruto must solve to stay safe in 2027
By Steve Mkawale 59 mins ago
Premium The Mt Kenya riddle that Ruto must solve to stay safe in 2027
Ruto's headache about revolving door at Vigilance House
By Francis Ontomwa 59 mins ago
Premium Ruto's headache about revolving door at Vigilance House
More thorns than roses in Ruto ties with Judiciary
By Kamau Muthoni 22 hrs ago
Premium More thorns than roses in Ruto ties with Judiciary
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved