The Standard

India factory blast kills 17

By AFP | 50m ago
Bobmil factory in Nairobi, Kenya on fire with huge flames being seen from a distance. [Maxwell Aggwanda, Standard]

A blast in an Indian pharmaceutical factory has killed at least 17 people with chemicals burning the skin off several of the 34 injured, police said Thursday.

The Hindu newspaper reported that the force of the blast had been so strong, it left severed body parts scattered around the site.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.

District police superintendent M. Deepika said "rescue operations are over" and all were accounted for, with a final toll of "17 dead and 34 injured".

She added that investigators believe the blast was caused by a "gas leak... which eventually hit an electrical panel".

Local police official M. Buchaiah told the Indian Express daily that those caught in the blast suffered horrific chemical burns.

"It was horrible, heartbreaking," he told the paper, describing the pain people suffered as those who survived were carried to ambulances.

"They were screaming before they lost consciousness".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "pained by the loss of lives", in a post on social media, announcing compensation of $2,380 to the families of those killed.

Related Topics

Indian pharmaceutical factory Explosion in India India
.

Latest Stories

Menengai Oilers ready to charge to Kabeberi Sevens glory with Abukuse on full flight
Menengai Oilers ready to charge to Kabeberi Sevens glory with Abukuse on full flight
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
31 mins ago
Zabron singer Marco Joseph is dead
Entertainment
By Fay Ngina
35 mins ago
Kenyan selected to sit in TikTok's Sub-Saharan Safety Council
Entertainment
By Peter Muiruri
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Study reveals key opportunities in lower-tier bank mortgages
By Graham Kajilwa 56 mins ago
Premium Study reveals key opportunities in lower-tier bank mortgages
Ruto hires bloggers to sway public opinion on govt projects
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto hires bloggers to sway public opinion on govt projects
Night lobbying, calls to State House that failed to light Mwangaza
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Night lobbying, calls to State House that failed to light Mwangaza
How State was fried in imported edible oils deal
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
Premium How State was fried in imported edible oils deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved