The Standard

US Democrats start voting to nominate Harris as presidential candidate

By VOA | 5h ago
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30, 2024. [VOA]

U.S. Democrats began voting to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their 2024 presidential candidate to run against former Republican President Donald Trump in the November election for a new four-year term in the White House.

Nearly 4,000 Democratic activists and politicians sent in signatures supporting Harris at the start of a five-day electronic vote ahead of the party's four-day national convention from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Harris is expected to name her vice presidential running mate in the coming days and then embark on a string of rallies through several political battleground states that both Harris and Trump need to win to claim the presidency.

The Democratic faithful voting to nominate Harris originally were picked in state-by-state party primary elections and caucuses earlier this year to vote for the reelection nomination of President Joe Biden.

But when the 81-year-old Biden ended his campaign last month after a stumbling debate against Trump in late June and endorsed Harris, 59, the party adherents quickly coalesced behind her candidacy. No other major opponent emerged to challenge her for the nomination.

Harris will become the first Black and South Asian woman to ever secure a major U.S. party's presidential nomination.

With the November 5 election less than 100 days away, polling across the U.S. and in key states shows Harris and Trump locked in a closely contested race.

Related Topics

Kamala Harris US elections Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

Women's rights group faults Ruto for few women slots in cabinet
Women's rights group faults Ruto for few women slots in cabinet
National
By Harrison Ngola
18 mins ago
I'm worth Sh31m and don't own a car, says youngest CS nominee
National
By Brian Otieno
31 mins ago
UDA ousts Malala despite dawn court order stopping NEC
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State House ignores Ruto's cutbacks, pursues lavish provisions
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium State House ignores Ruto's cutbacks, pursues lavish provisions
Kalonzo, Kioni vow to defend Gachagua against impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Kalonzo, Kioni vow to defend Gachagua against impeachment
Cartels, graft at Health ministry will test nerve of Dr Barasa
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Premium Cartels, graft at Health ministry will test nerve of Dr Barasa
Why Kalonzo won't follow Munya, Karua to bolt out of Azimio
By Ndungu Gachane 21 hrs ago
Premium Why Kalonzo won't follow Munya, Karua to bolt out of Azimio
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved