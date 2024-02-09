Ruto to give keynote address at Dubai Summit

President William Ruto with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi at Expo City Dubai , United Arab Emirates. [PCS]

President William Ruto will issue a keynote address at this year's World Government Summit in Dubai, set to run from February 12-14.

Ruto will be among the more than 25 heads of state and government who will attend the summit themed 'Shaping Future Governments'.

The event will host representatives of more than 85 international and regional organisations and 120 government delegations.

Some 4,000 attendees will grace the 11th edition of the summit, which will address "current and future global challenges and forge solutions to a more developed, prosperous, and secure future across various sectors", as the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reports.

The event will focus on six topics, including Government Acceleration and Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and The Next Frontiers, Reimagining Development and Future Economies and Future Societies and Education. Other topics are Sustainability and The New Global Shifts and Urbanisation and Global Health Priorities.

Ruto is set to issue the address on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit will open the global event.

"The World Government Summit 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to forge common perspectives on global development and come up with effective solutions for critical development and humanitarian concerns. It serves as a global platform for crafting proactive strategies to address future challenges, exchanging experiences to bolster social stability and fulfilling the aspirations of future generations," said Mohammed Al Gergawi.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame will also attend the summit, which has India, Turkey and Qatar as its guests of honor.