Israel- Hamas war could lead to genocide; global bodies warn

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) have called for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 17, the General Secretariat of the two global bodies urged the international community to step in and help the victims.

AU Commission says that 2.2 million Palestinians are in urgent need of humanitarian help.

“We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, and a concerted international effort to provide basic assistance and urgent humanitarian aid to 2.2 million Palestinians,” the institutions said.

The AU Commission and League of Arab States have warned of potential genocide situations if the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.

“We stress the pressing need to avoid escalation, underscoring that an Israeli invasion would undoubtedly entail a huge number of civilian casualties, including women and children, which could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions,” the statement read in part.

Last week, the Israeli military told more than one million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected invasion, in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group.