The Standard

Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him kissing boy

By Associated Press | 28m ago
Caption

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.

The Dalai Lama invited the boy up toward the platform he was seated on. In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before giving him a hug.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. “And suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama can be heard saying as the boy sticks out his own tongue and leans in, prompting laughter from the audience.

The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behavior as inappropriate and disturbing.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement from the Dalai Lama read.

The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

Related Topics

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama
.

Latest Stories

Why Bungoma is home to largest number of 'gods, angels, prophets'
Premium Why Bungoma is home to largest number of 'gods, angels, prophets'
Western
By Alexander Chagema
7 mins ago
Premium Why are things suddenly going south at KRA?
Opinion
By Vincent Ongore
7 mins ago
Premium Banks, saccos warn of massive loan defaults
Business
By Brian Ngugi
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Bungoma is home to largest number of 'gods, angels, prophets'
By Alexander Chagema 7 mins ago
Premium Why Bungoma is home to largest number of 'gods, angels, prophets'
Why are things suddenly going south at KRA?
By Vincent Ongore 7 mins ago
Premium Why are things suddenly going south at KRA?
Banks, saccos warn of massive loan defaults
By Brian Ngugi 7 mins ago
Premium Banks, saccos warn of massive loan defaults
They abandoned us after violent protests, Mathare residents say
By Mike Kihaki 7 mins ago
Premium They abandoned us after violent protests, Mathare residents say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Suzuki Swift
  • 2015 Suzuki Swift
  • Mileage : 50945
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,000,000
2015 Subaru Outback
  • 2015 Subaru Outback
  • Mileage : 69000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,950,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Project Coordinator - Lamu
  • Employer: Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Lamu
  • Project Coordinator - Mandera
  • Employer: Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Mandera
  • Project Coordinator - Wajir
  • Employer: Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Wajir
  • Monitoring Evaluation Learning and Accountability Office
  • Employer: Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Mandera

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved