US President Joe Biden to address COP27

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. [Somodevilla, Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden is set to address the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, on Friday, November 11 2022.

The special session will be by invitation only and will begin at 16:45pm. (3:45pm Kenyan time).

Biden is expected to discuss the United States' efforts to reduce emissions, advance the global climate fight, and assist the most vulnerable in building resilience to climate impacts.

“Joe Biden’s address is highly anticipated since this year’s COP27 has been dubbed an ‘Implementation COP’. The world is waiting to hear what the US is doing to reduce emissions at a time when the climate crisis has affected countries around the world,” says Carole Kimutai, Standard Group Digital Editor who is covering COP27.

“Climate finance has dominated COP27 as Africa agitates for the developed nations to fulfil their pledges of paying the $100 billion annually. Sadly, discussions about loss and damage finance were dropped from the COP27 agenda yet countries like Kenya need to access funds to respond to the ongoing drought,” Kimutai added.

COP27 President Sameh Shoukry and the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are also expected to host a special event on "Advancing Adaptation Action in Africa", which will include the announcement of a full package of support, pledges, and initiatives to accelerate adaptation in the African continent.

During his speech at the COP27 meeting, President William Ruto called on delegates to rise to the challenge and seize transformative opportunity from the grasp of climate disaster.

“This means honouring spending commitments for mitigation and adaptation, and mobilising increased financial flows to those affected, especially in Africa,” he said.