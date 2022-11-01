Reports: Elon Musk fires Twitter Board of Directors

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's Board of Directors, therefore, cementing his control over the micro-blogging social media platform.

Musk, a multi-billionaire, will now be Twitter’s Chief Executive.

He bought the company last week, after months of back and forth over the Sh5.3 trillion [$44bn] deal.

According to CNN Business, securities filing done on Monday revealed that the board was dissolved on Thursday last week, shortly after Musk’s takeover of the company.

CNN Business also reports that Twitter’s embattled CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor were also ousted.

BBC also reports that the reforms he is contemplating include changes to how Twitter verifies accounts, as well as job cuts.

On the other hand, The Washington Post has reported that the first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25 percent of the company's staff

The latest move will mean that he is now chief executive of three companies. Along with taking the top role at Twitter, Mr. Musk is chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, BBC reports.

However, he has indicated that his position at the social media company may be temporary.

The move, while unsurprising, highlights how the world’s richest man has quickly cemented his control over one of the world’s most influential platforms, with few if any checks on his power over the company.

CNN also reported that while Musk has a reputation as an innovative entrepreneur, he is also known for erratic and controversial behavior. This weekend, Musk was widely criticized for tweeting a link to a fringe conspiracy theory about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Musk later deleted the tweet.