No private jets, foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's burial told

The queen's body will lie in state at Westminster. [Courtesy]

Foreign heads of State invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral have been barred from using private jets to London as well as using helicopters to move around.

Instead, they have been advised to travel to London on commercial flights. This is because Heathrow Airport will not be allowing private jets in the country.

The deceased monarch’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

According to Politico, the invitation by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also barred the heads of state from using their own cars to attend the funeral.

In place of private cars, the leaders will be transited in a bus from the receiving point in west London to the funeral venue.

The invitation has also given strict directives that allow only the heads of state from each country and their partners to attend the funeral.

Since the queen’s funeral is one of the most significant international events hosted by the U.K. in recent times, Westminster Abbey will be so packed for the event.

“In fact, it will be impossible for more than a single, senior representative per country and their other half to attend,” the FCDO said in the official protocol message regarding the event.

On the evening before the funeral service, King Charles III will host a reception for all the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace.

This is according to the official communication and invitations.

The leaders, from across the globe, will be able to attend the lying-in-state of the queen’s body, and sign the condolence book at Lancaster House.

Here is where they will be allowed to pay tribute to the queen, an activity that will be recorded for the media.

On the day of the funeral, the heads of state and their partners will arrive at Westminster Abbey in escorted coaches from a location in west London, Politico reports.

“Multiple and comprehensive layers of security will be in place across London and at all the official venues used for the state funeral and associated events,” a second FCDO document detailing the logistical arrangements for those travelling from overseas states.

FCDO has also warned that leaders’ requests for bi-laterals will not be considered.

After the funeral service, foreign leaders will attend a reception hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The reception venue will be at Dean’s Yard, still within the grounds of the abbey.

After the reception, the foreign leaders will be allowed to travel back to West London, where they will be free to collect their cars.