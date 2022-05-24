× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Airbnb to shut domestic business in China from July 30

WORLD
By Reuters | May 24th 2022 | 2 min read
Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaking at an event to launch the brand's Chinese name, in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2017. [Reuters]

Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it will shut down all listings and experiences in mainland China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market.

The company made the announcement in a letter posted to its official WeChat account addressed to its Chinese users without elaborating on the reasons behind the decision. The San Francisco-based company said Chinese users would still be allowed to book listings and experiences abroad.

“We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022,” Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder of Airbnb, wrote in the letter.

Airbnb joins a long line of Western internet firms such as Linkedin and Yahoo that have retreated from China, in a sign of the internet decoupling of the world’s second-largest economy and much of the rest of the world.

Almost all major Western internet platforms including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook have ceased to provide services to end-users in mainland China, citing reasons ranging from censorship to operation difficulties in the country. 

KEEP READING

Blecharczyk said the decision was difficult and he was proud of what Airbnb had achieved in China.

“The decision was not easy for us and I know that it is even more difficult for you,” he said, “We’ve built and grown a thriving Host community in China together and have welcomed more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016.”

CNBC first reported Airbnb’s decision earlier on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that as part of its retreat, Airbnb would remove about 150,000 listings in China, out of six million it had around the world. Stays in China have accounted for roughly 1% of Airbnb’s business in recent years, according to the reports.

Airbnb has not immediately replied to questions sent by Reuters.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb started providing services in mainland China in 2015. It had made efforts to localise its services, including integrating with Chinese platforms like Tencent Holdings’ WeChat. Its main Chinese rivals are Tujia and Xiaozhu.

Airbnb’s shares gained 0.65 per cent during Monday trading on Nasdaq but have receded 1.59 per cent in post-market trading.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Militants kill at least 50 in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno
Over time, Boko Haram has split with an active offshoot called Islamic State West Africa Province also claiming responsibility for attacks in Nigeria.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Militants kill at least 50 in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno

By Reuters | 19 minutes ago

Militants kill at least 50 in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno
Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion

By Reuters | 36 minutes ago

Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion
Russia bans over 900 Americans from visiting

By Winfrey Owino and Agencies | 2 days ago

Russia bans over 900 Americans from visiting
Russia halts gas flow to Finland

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Russia halts gas flow to Finland

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC