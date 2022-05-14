× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

In first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart

WORLD
By Reuters | May 14th 2022 | 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. on April 28, 2022. [Reuters]

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

Austin has tried multiple times to try and talk with Shoigu since the invasion started nearly three months ago, but officials said Moscow had appeared uninterested.

Austin stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the call, which was requested by Austin, lasted about an hour but did not solve any specific issues or lead to direct changes in what the Russians are doing in Ukraine.

The official described the tone of the call as "professional."

KEEP READING

Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying that the call happened "at the initiative of the American side".

"Topical issues of international security were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine," TASS said, quoting the ministry.

The United States and Russia have established a hotline since the invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to prevent miscalculation and any widening of the conflict.

The "deconfliction" hotline is an open phone line based at the European Command's headquarters and falls under Air Force General Tod Wolters, who leads all U.S. forces in Europe.

Since the war started, the United States has sent around $3.8 billion in weapons and earlier this week the U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine. The Senate has yet to approve the aid.

The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions from their homes and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in eastern Ukraine, including the Donbas region.

Ukrainian forces destroyed parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas, a video from Ukraine's military showed on Friday.

Share this story
Beef with lyonnaise potatoes
How to make beef with Lyonnaise potatoes with Chef Ali Mandhry.
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
Oriwo Boys’ High School results had been withheld to allow KNEC complete investigations into allegations of exam malpractice.

MOST READ

Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver
Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver

NATIONAL

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Alleged senior leader of 1994 Rwandan genocide confirmed dead

By Reuters | 9 minutes ago

Alleged senior leader of 1994 Rwandan genocide confirmed dead
Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border

By Reuters | 31 minutes ago

Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
Behind blast walls, Somali parliament to choose new president

By Reuters | 43 minutes ago

Behind blast walls, Somali parliament to choose new president
Musk puts Sh5.1t Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Musk puts Sh5.1t Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC