× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Why Sri Lankans are protesting on the streets

WORLD
By Winfrey Owino and BBC | May 11th 2022 | 3 min read
Protesters burn politicians' homes as the country plunges into further chaos. [Source: CNN]

If you are a regular internet user, you must have come across chaotic pictures from Sri Lanka, where protests are ongoing.

From the pictures and media reports, there have been violent scenes in Sri Lanka.

Mobs are targeting the homes of prominent political figures including the ruling Rajapaksa family.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

His resignation, according to a report by BBC, was because of the government's handling of the island nation's worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

KEEP READING

However, his brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to step down as president.

At the beginning of April, protests over rising prices of commodities and shortages flared up in the capital, Colombo.

The protests have now spread across the country.

A BBC report states that food prices in Sri Lanka started rising in late 2021. Food prices have gone up by 30 per cent.

Fuel shortages, power cuts and a lack of medicines are also in play.

Protestors attempted to storm the prime minister's official residence while Mahinda Rajapaksa was inside, and have attacked Rajapaksa family houses elsewhere in Sri Lanka.

The family has played a prominent role in Sri Lankan politics for years, occupying top positions in various administrations.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was president during the country's long-running civil war, which ended with the defeat of the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

His younger brother, Gotabaya, who served as defence minister at that time, is now Sri Lanka's president.

Gotabaya has said he has no intention of quitting as president, and last week declared a state of emergency.

Two other siblings, Basil and Chamal Rajapaksa, who held key positions in government, resigned last month as the crisis in the country worsened.

And Namal, one of Mahinda Rajapaksa's sons, did the same, quitting his government post.

Sri Lanka's problems come down to the fact that its foreign currency reserves have virtually run dry.

The country is heavily reliant on imports but can no longer afford to pay for staple foods and fuel.

The government blames the Covid pandemic, which all but killed off Sri Lanka's tourist trade - one of its biggest foreign currency earners.

It also says tourists were frightened off by a series of deadly bomb attacks on churches three years ago.

However, many experts say economic mismanagement is to blame.

At the end of its civil war in 2009, Sri Lanka chose to focus more on its domestic markets instead of selling to foreign ones. So income from exports remained low, while the bill for imports kept growing.

Several populist policies have also been blamed for worsening the situation.

When he came to power in 2019, President Rajapaksa decided to offer big tax cuts. This means the government now has less money to buy foreign currency.

Mr Rajapaksa now admits the tax cuts were a "mistake," and Finance Minister Ali Sabry has said they resulted in an estimated loss of more than $1.4bn in government revenue.

Sri Lanka's government has racked up $51bn (£39bn) in foreign debt.

This year, it will be required to pay $7bn (£5.4bn) to service these debts, with similar amounts for years to come.

In April, the Sri Lankan government failed to make repayments totalling $78m. Credit rating agency S&P called this a "selective default".

It was the first time Sri Lanka had defaulted on its foreign debts since independence.

Sri Lanka is seeking emergency loans of $3bn to pay for essential imports such as fuel. The World Bank has agreed to lend it $600m. India has committed $1.9bn and may lend it an additional $1.5bn for imports.

The government is also seeking a bail-out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and talks on this are continuing.

The IMF has said the government must raise interest rates and taxes as a condition for a loan, which would make the country's cost of living crisis worse.

Sri Lanka owes $6.5bn to China and the two are in talks on how to restructure the debt.

China earlier agreed to bolster Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves by swapping the Lankan rupee for its currency, the renminbi. Since then, it has signalled its displeasure over Colombo approaching the IMF for help.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Do not allow criminals, money to ruin our nascent democracy
It must never be forgotten that state function is a trust to serve not to rule.
Why some politicians are leaving Azimio-One Kenya, Tuju says
I am not worried about the exodus. Let us wait and see what will happen in the next week. Already six other parties want to join Azimio.

MOST READ

Two people found dead in Nairobi lodging
Two people found dead in Nairobi lodging

NATIONAL

By George Maringa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Fed Board to get its first Black woman governor

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

Fed Board to get its first Black woman governor
Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Health problems will not stop Pope Francis, cardinal says

By Reuters | 18 hours ago

Health problems will not stop Pope Francis, cardinal says

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC