Tesla loses 126b in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
WORLD
By Reuters
| Apr 27th 2022 | 2 min read
Tesla Inc lost $126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.
Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares have been targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly where his cash for the acquisition is coming from.
The 12.2% drop in Tesla's shares on Tuesday equated to a $21 billion drop in the value of his Tesla stake, the same as the $21 billion in cash he committed to the Twitter deal.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
KEEP READING
To be sure, Tesla's share plunge came against a challenging backdrop for many technology-related stocks. The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since December 2020 on Tuesday, as investors worried about slowing global growth and more aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The widening spread reflects investor concern that the precipitous decline in Tesla's shares, from which Musk derives the majority of his $239 billion fortune, could lead the world's richest person to have second thoughts about the Twitter deal.
As part of the Tesla deal, Musk also took out a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He had already borrowed against about half of his Tesla shares.
University of Maryland professor David Kirsch, whose research focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship, said investors started to worry about a "cascade of margin calls" on Musk's loans.
RELATED VIDEOS
Huge loan from China suffocating Sri Lanka's economyBetween 2005 and 2017, China provided Sri Lanka with economic assistance worth Sh1.5 trillion, including a host of infrastructure projects
Woman behind manufacturing of illegal cosmetics in Nakuru arrestedFrom the outside of the retail shop, one could only think she was selling braids and other genuine beauty products.
MOST READ
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
POLITICS
- Kivutha Kibwana hits out at Raila over Azimio zoning plan
POLITICS
- Kenyans to use Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, Uhuru announces
NATIONAL
- Kalonzo: Ruto will sweep Ukambani if Raila turns me down
POLITICS
By Nzau Musau
- Kisii town mourns renowned engineer, son, killed in accident
NYANZA
By Eric Abuga
- Why Archbishop Muheria is a good man
NATIONAL
By Edward Buri